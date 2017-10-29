India has always vouched for world peace: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has always vouched for world peace, unity and harmony and its armed forces have contributed in this direction through UN missions across the world.

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', he also remembered former PM Indira Gandhi whose death anniversary falls on 31st October.

"India, as a messenger of peace, has always vouched for peace, unity and harmony in the world. It is our belief that everyone should live in peace and harmony and move towards a better and peaceful tomorrow," PM Modi said.

He said that currently around 7,000 Indian security personnel are deployed on peacekeeping missions, making it the third highest contributor.

Besides, Indian forces have provided peacekeeping training to their counterparts from 85 countries and have been providing medical services to people from a number of countries, PM Modi pointed out.

In his radio broadcast, he also talked about India's culture of respecting nature, highlighted the increase in Khadi sales, referred to cleanliness campaign and mentioned the role played by Sardar Vallabhai Patel in laying the foundation of the country's unity.

"We shall celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on the 31st of October. 31st of October was also the day on which Indira Gandhi left this world", PM Modi said.

He added, "Sardar Patel’s specialty was immensely capable of devising practical solutions to the most complicated problems in the way. One ideal of Sardar Patel will always be inspiring to all. He had said - “no division of caste or creed should be able to stop us". These lofty ideals of Sardar Sahab are relevant to and inspiring for our vision for a New India, even today. And that is why his birthday is celebrated as National Unity Day

At the same time, he referred to the just-concluded FIFA U-17 tournament in India and expressed happiness over the host team's performance, saying it had won hearts, if not medals.

Moreover, the Prime Minister expressed concerns over children diagnosed with lifestyle diseases like diabetes and urged families to maintain a healthy lifestyle by doing regular physical activities and yoga.

"Diseases that would earlier occur in old age only are now catching up with children. I get shocked to learn that children are also getting diabetic. The main reason for such diseases at such a young age is less physical activities and change in our eating habits," he said.

PM Modi said the 'Yoga for Young India' programme could be helpful for young to maintain a healthy lifestyle and fight lifestyle diseases.

(With PTI inputs)