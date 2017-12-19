India has maximum women pilots in the world: Jayant Sinha

New Delhi: India has the maximum number of women pilots in the world, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here today.

"India is the country with maximum number of women pilots in the world, be it in Air India or Indian Air Force. This is a testimony of the contribution made by women to the aviation sector and also by the country to their careers," Sinha said.

The minister was addressing the gathering at golden jubilee celebrations of the India Women Pilots Association (IWPA) here.

"While the presence of women has contributed to the progress of the aviation sector, their support is still needed to strengthen the area," he said.

Sinha also suggested that the traffic problem in the country can be addressed if the sky area is "utilised".

"The traffic problem can be dealt with if we decide to go vertical and utilise the sky area. It happens in many countries," he said.

The event was also attended by Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa who also lauded the contribution of women to the aviation sector.

