हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Innovation Challenge Design Contest 2018

'India Innovation Challenge Design Contest 2018' for Engineering students

Indian engineering students currently pursuing either undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral degrees from an Indian engineering college are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

&#039;India Innovation Challenge Design Contest 2018&#039; for Engineering students

Department of Science and Technology is looking for tech-savvy innovators who use technology to shape their creativity. DST and Texas Instruments India Innovation Challenge Design Contest is open for any engineering student from those undertaking undergraduate to a doctoral degree programme. This contest is organised by the Texas Instruments in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology along with NSRCEL, IIM, Bangalore and MyGov.

The benefits offered under this contests are:

* Rs 20 lakh fot top-10 start-ups.

* Rs 5 lakh as product development fund to the semi-finalist teams.

* Rs 30,000 as monthly stipend to semi-finalist teams.

* Rs 70 lakh worth free Texas Instruments Tools, over 15,000 certificates and more than 600 types of cash prizes for the participants.

Indian engineering students currently pursuing either undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral degrees from an Indian engineering college are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The applicants must be in team of minimum number two to maximum five. Teammate from different department from the same institute are also accepted. It is mandatory for a team to have a faculty mentor, who can be any faculty member from the college or institute.

Students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements can apply through: innovate.mygov.in/india-innovation-challenge-design-contest-2018

Applications will be accepted till August 31, 2018. For any technical assistance, call 08448709545, 08527484563.

Tags:
India Innovation Challenge Design Contest 2018engineering studentsEngineeringIIM BangaloreMyGov.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close