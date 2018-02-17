India, Iran ink nine pacts with strategically crucial Chabahar Port in focus

New Delhi: India and Iran on Saturday inked nine agreements following substantive and very productive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, with a greater focus on strategically-important Chabahar Port.

According to reports, the two sides inked nine pacts, including a pact on double taxation avoidance, visa liberalisation, ratifying extradition treaty, agricultural cooperation, port lease, medicine and others.

The agreements were signed after PM Modi and Rouhani held wide-ranging talks aimed at boosting cooperation in key areas of security, trade and energy, External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two leaders also deliberated on regional situations during their one-to-one meeting.

During their discussion, the visiting Iranian leader gifted an animated version of Kalila Wa Demna (Farsi translation of the Panchtantra) and a copy of the Mahabharat (Farsi) to PM Modi.

"Both leaders held a substantive and productive discussion on cooperation in trade & investment, energy, connectivity, defence & security & regional issues," MEA official Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rouhani, PM Modi said the visit by the Iranian President shows how the two sides want to deepen cooperation in key areas, including connectivity.

Giving details of their comprehensive talks, Modi said the two leaders discussed threats posed by terrorism, drug trafficking and other challenges.

On his turn, Rouhani said, "We are determined to combat terrorism and extremism."

The Iranian leader also said that regional conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy and political initiatives.

PM Modi also appreciated the way the Iranian leader provided leadership in developing strategically-important Chabahar Port.

Apart from tax pact, the two sides also exchanged instrument to ratify the extradition treaty as well as to simplify visa process.

Earlier, Rouhani was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the morning, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Rouhani and discussed various issues with him.

