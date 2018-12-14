हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

India is at the forefront of setting global narrative: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the BJP booth workers from Attingal, Mavelikkara, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, the PM took a jibe at the Kerala government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kerala and said that currently, India is at the forefront of setting the global narrative.

Addressing the BJP booth workers from Attingal, Mavelikkara, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, the PM took a jibe at the Kerala government and said that in the state there are two governance models currently -- the Congress model and the Communist model. He said that both the models are "models of efficient corruption and inefficient governance".

He also stated that the model of governance of the BJP is a model of development. "It is a model of quick development, inclusive and all-round development," said the PM.

The PM said, "People ask me what is the biggest asset for the BJP karyakartas (workers). I say - it is their love for nation and their energy. When a nation of 130 crore people speaks, today, that voice is heard. Be it terror or climate justice, be it in apprehending economic offenders or economic growth, today, India is at the forefront of setting the global narrative.

