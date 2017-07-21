'India is Kashmir and Kashmir is India': Rahul Gandhi on China's mediation offer

New Delhi: Commenting on China's offer to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there is no need for third party interference in New Delhi's internal matters.

“India is Kashmir and Kashmir is India. No third party is required to settle our internal matters,” the Congress vice president categorically said.

However, the Gandhi scion took the opportunity to hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the Kashmir unrest.

"I have been saying that Jammu and Kashmir is burning due to the policies of NDA government," Gandhi said.

Kashmir has been witnessing unending violence ever since Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter in July 2016.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said China was willing to play a "constructive role" in improving Indo-Pak ties, especially after the increased hostility along the Line of Control.

Reacting to Bejing's offer, India had said its stand of bilaterally resolving all matters with Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, had not changed.

As many as 95 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir between January and July 9.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had on July 19 informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 38 security personnel and 12 civilians were also killed during this period in the Valley that witnessed 172 terror incidents.

India and China have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since last month after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.