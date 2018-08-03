India is not a dharamshala; those under scrutiny must prove their identity: Raman Singh

NEW DELHI: Adding more fuel the ongoing row over the National Register of Citizen (NRC) survey in Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday said those who have come under scanner should prove their identity or go back to the country of their origin.

The veteran BJP leader also said that India is not a shelter home where outsiders will keep entering.

''Is our country a dharamshala (shelter home) that people from outside will keep on entering here. They must be deported and people have been marked for it,'' Raman Singh said.

The Chhattisgarh CM also extended his full support to the findings of the Assam NRC, which he said was a ''result of the 8-year-long protest by the Assamese youth.''

''Either the 40 lakh people should prove their identity or go back,'' Raman Singh said.

The remarks from Singh came at a time when the Centre is trying to dispel fears that the findings of the Assam NRC will be used for political motives.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday categorically reiterated that no coercive action would be taken against anyone whose names are not mentioned in Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) final draft.

The draft, which was released on July 30, left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath condemned the attempts to create an atmosphere of fear among people.

"I am saying this again that no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable. The whole procedure of Assam NRC was undertaken under the supervision of Supreme Court," the Home Minister said.

Singh also dubbed the Assam NRC as a `totally fair process` and assured that everyone would get a chance to appeal in the matter.

"I would like to repeat that it's a draft and not final, everyone will get a chance to appeal. It's a totally fair process. Unwarranted accusations are unfortunate. The procedure of NRC started in 1985 through the Assam accord when the late Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. The decision to update was taken by Dr Manmohan Singh in 2005," Singh noted.

Following the release of the list, the Opposition has been at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the issue.

The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated. The NRC draft features the names, addresses, and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971.

(With Agency Inputs)