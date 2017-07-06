India, Israel elevate ties to strategic partnership level, vow to combat terrorism, growing radicalisation

Jerusalem: India and Israel on Wednesday elevated their ties to the strategic partnership level, vowing to do "much more together" to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism while pitching for strong action against those financing and providing sanctuaries to terror groups.

At the same time, both the countries signed seven agreements to step-up cooperation in key sectors like space, agriculture and water conservation after PM Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Department of Science and Technology and Israel's National Technological Innovation Authority for setting up of USD 40 million worth India-Israel Industrial Research and Development (R&D) and Technical Innovation Fund.

In the water sector, two agreements were signed to increase cooperation on water conservation and state water utility reform in India.

Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Israel's Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources signed the agreement on National Campaign for Water Conservation in India.

The second one was signed between Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources on State Water Utility Reform in India.

In the agriculture sector, the two countries have agreed upon India-Israel Development Cooperation - a three-year work programme in agriculture from 2018 to 2020.

They also agreed for cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Israel Space Agency (ISA) regarding cooperation in Atomic Clocks.

Besides, separate MoUs were signed between ISRO and ISA for cooperation in GEO-LEO optical link, and in Electric Propulsion for small satellites.

The two leaders addressed the media after one-on-one and delegation level talks.

PM Modi said, "we are of one view that together our scientists and researchers would develop, build and implement mutually beneficial solutions in the field".

"Our decision to establish a bilateral technology innovation fund worth USD 40 million for research in industrial development will help us in achieving this goal. We regard thriving two-way trade and investment flows as the bedrock of a strong partnership. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed on the need to do more in this direction. Businesses on both sides should take primary lead in such efforts," he said, as per PTI.

PM Modi added that Israel is among the leading nations in the field of innovation, water and agricultural technology and "these are also among my priority areas in India's development".

"We agreed that efficiency of water and resource use; water conservation and its purification, productivity increases in agriculture are key areas in deepening our bilateral cooperation," he said.

PM Modi also said that during their talks he and Netanyahu agreed to to do much more together to combat terrorism to protect their strategic interests.

On his part, Netanyahu said the two leaders recognised that their countries faced forces of terror which seek to undermine peace and stability.

"We have agreed to cooperate in this field as well," he said.

Netanyahu added that he had a feeling that India and Israel were today changing "our world and may be changing parts of the world.

"Because this is the cooperation, it is a marriage really made in heaven but we are really implementing here on the earth," he said, as per IANS.

The Israeli leader also talked about cooperation in fields of water, agriculture and health and said these affected the lives of people.

"PM Modi and I like to have our feet connected. We try to look to the distance but our feet firmly planted on the ground. We have empowered ourselves to bring concrete plans in diverse areas by January 1," he pointed out.

He said they also talked about cooperation in third countries including Africa.

A joint statement issued after the talks said, "Strong measures should be taken against terrorists and terror organisations and all those who encourage, support and finance or provide sanctury to terrorists and terror groups".

It also said that "this historic first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel solidified the enduring friendship between their peoples and raised the bilateral relationship to that of a strategic partnership".

PM: We are aware of strategic threats to regional peace&stability.has suffered first-hand violence& hatred spread by terror. So has pic.twitter.com/ELf8L8GjK3 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 5, 2017

(With Agency inputs)