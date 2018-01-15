India, Israel relations are much larger than a single issue: MEA on Palestine

New Delhi: India and Israel would like new technology to be applied more effectively in science, technology and agriculture sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"The Prime Ministers of India and Israel spoke on the use of technology in agriculture. Our Prime Minister stressed on the use of technology in the agricultural sector. The PM of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke about the technology used in agriculture such as - how it reaches the farmers, how it improves productivity and yield of the fields through water and fertilisers. Both the countries are working on this proposal," MEA secretary (economic relations) and foreign secretary-designate Vijay K Gokhale said.

"We want to modernise our science and technology sectors with the help of technology, through Israel`s expertise. The fund that was announced by both the Prime Ministers at Tel Aviv, at the time of PM Narendra Modi`s visit, has now been operationalised. The two countries have proposed 20 US million dollars. We have sent calls for proposals", he added.

"In the industrial sector, water can be treated effectively with the help of technology, when industries discharge waste in the water bodies. We would also like to implement the same here", Gokhale further said.

"As far as the issue of Palestine is concerned, it was discussed. Our side made its stand clear on the issues of Palestine and Jerusalem but our relations are much larger than single issues," he said, as per ANI.

India and Israel on Monday inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity after PM Modi and Netanyahu held extensive talks to strengthen ties in the strategic areas of defence and counter-terrorism.

PM Modi also invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production in the sector. India and Israel will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology and security, he said at a joint media event with Netanyahu.

On his part, Netanyahu described PM Modi as a "revolutionary" leader. "You are revolutionising India and also relations between India and Israel," Netanyahu said, addressing him.

The two PMs, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, as per PTI.

Earlier, Israeli PM Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, was granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He said that this was a dawn of a new era in the friendship between India and Israel.

The Israeli premier is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

On January 14, 2018, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

The two premiers, who signed the visitor`s book at the chowk, were received by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. They laid a wreath and paid tribute at the chowk.

