India, Israel sign seven agreements following delegation-level talks headed by PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu

India and Israel on Wednesday signed seven agreements.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 19:19

Jerusalem: India and Israel on Wednesday signed seven agreements, including three on space cooperation, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Plan of Cooperation was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Israel Space Agency (ISA) regarding cooperation in atomic clocks.

Both ISRO and ISA signed a MoU on cooperation in GEO-LEO Optical Link. ISRO and ISA signed another MoU on cooperation in electric propulsion for small satellites.

An MoU was signed between the Department of Science and Technology, India, and the National Technological Innovation Authority, Israel, for setting up an India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F).

India's Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation signed an MoU with Israel's Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources on a national campaign for water conservation in India.

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on his 'ground-breaking' visit; Benjamin Netanyahu says 'we love India'
An MoU on state water utility reform was signed between the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources of Israel.

The two sides also signed the India-Israel Development Cooperation on a three-year work programme in agriculture from 2018 to 2020.

TAGS

Narendra ModiModi in IsraelIndiaIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuIndo-Israel tiesIsrael Space AgencyWater conservation

