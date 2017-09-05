close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India issues demarche to Pakistan over terror attack in Kashmir

The Ministry of External Affairs lodged a strong protest with Acting High Commissioner Haider Shah over the infiltration by the group hailing from Pakistan who staged a terror attack on August 26.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 23:37
India issues demarche to Pakistan over terror attack in Kashmir
Representional Image

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and issued a demarche over the infiltration by a group of JeM terrorists who killed eight security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last month.

The Ministry of External Affairs lodged a strong protest with Acting High Commissioner Haider Shah over the infiltration by the group hailing from Pakistan who staged a terror attack on August 26.

In a statement, the MEA said Pakistan was asked to investigate the incident and bring to justice the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating the heinous attack.

The MEA said it was conveyed to the envoy that DNA samples of the neutralized terrorists have been preserved and can be made available for investigation in Pakistan.

"The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Haider Shah was called in today and a strong protest was lodged at the cross border infiltration of a group of Pakistan nationals belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization in the intervening night of 16/17 August who carried out a brutal terror attack in District Police Lines, Pulwama," the statement said.

The MEA said Pakistan was also asked to abide by its commitment to not allow territory under its control to be used for terrorism, and take credible and effective action against the terrorist groups "operating from its soil and to prevent cross border infiltration".

TAGS

IndiaPakistanJammu and KashmirTerroristAttackdemarcheHaider Shah

From Zee News

Technology

Jio 4G speed slows down in July, but still beats rivals: Tr...

Donald Trump scraps DACA: About six thousand Indian may be affected
World

Donald Trump scraps DACA: About six thousand Indian may be...

PM Modi to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, expected to raise exodus of Rohingyas
India

PM Modi to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, expected to ra...

All of north-east will be with BJP, allies by 2018: Amit Shah
North East

All of north-east will be with BJP, allies by 2018: Amit Sh...

Delhi

Received visuals of Ramjas incident, police tells court

High Court orders AG to check whether Jayalalithaa&#039;s house figured in disproportionate assets case
Tamil Nadu

High Court orders AG to check whether Jayalalithaa's h...

Karnataka lawmakers may have to send their children to govt schools
Karnataka

Karnataka lawmakers may have to send their children to govt...

US House panel to consider measure seeking James Comey firing documents
AmericasWorld

US House panel to consider measure seeking James Comey firi...

Asia

Over 123,000 Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers

Exclusive: Rohingya issue needs to be resolved by Myanmar only, says Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri

Tricky terrain ahead for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Under Goyal, India’s power sector staged a turnaround

DNA Edit | Children deaths, again: Lack of healthcare must be tackled on a war-footing