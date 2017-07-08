India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over civilian deaths in ceasefire violations

New Delhi: The Indian government on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the death of two Indian civilians in ceasefire violations by its troops along the Line of Control, Indian High Commission said.

"In response to Pakistan Foreign Office press release of today on the summoning of Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations across LoC, it was conveyed to DG South Asia that the ceasefire violations were initiated by Pak troops in Poonch and Krishnaghatti sectors today and the Indian forces only responded appropriately.

A strong protest was also lodged over the death of 2 Indian civilians in today's ceasefire violations by Pak troops.

Further, our serious concerns over attacks on civilian areas, increased movement of terrorists and infiltration attempts across LoC were conveyed. Pak side was informed that there have been more than 223 ceasefire violations and around 50 infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistani side this year alone," a statement from the Indian High Commission said.

Response to Pak Foreign Office statement of today on ceasefire violations across LoC. pic.twitter.com/QY7eGYj6B9 — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) July 8, 2017

Earlier today, an Army jawan and his wife were killed and their three daughters were injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to the reports, the Pak Army targeted Indian posts and villages in Chakka da bagh and Kharri Karmara areas.

"Sepoy Mohammad Shaukat of the Territorial Army, who was on leave, and his wife Safia Bi were killed when a mortar shell fired by the Pakistan Army exploded near their home in Karmara. The couple's three daughters, Zaida Kouser (6), Robina Kouser (12) and Nazia Bi, and another person were injured," a police officer told PTI.

The ceasefire violation comes on the day when unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.