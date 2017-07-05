India 'misleading the public' on Sikkim stand-off, says China

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:07
India &#039;misleading the public&#039; on Sikkim stand-off, says China
Represntational image

Beijing: China on Wednesday accused India of running "misleading the public" by claiming that the  Chinese troops are building a road close to the Chicken's Neck in the Sikkim sector which could endanger India's access to the north-eastern states.

"In disregard of the 1890 Sino-Britain convention, the Indian side said that Doklam is located within the tri- junction of the three countries, that is misleading the public," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Gen Shuang was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The 1890 convention said that the Sikkim section of the boundary commences from East mountain and the incident (of road building) took place about 2,000 meters away from Mount Gipmochi," Geng asserted.

He claimed that the incident has nothing to do with the tri-junction between China, India and Bhutan.

"The Indian side is actually misleading the public by saying that the incident took place at the tri-junction point," Geng said defending China's road building which India and Bhutan have objected to.

India has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India's access to its north-eastern states. 

With PTI inputs

