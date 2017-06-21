close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India most reliable partner for Afghanistan: Pentagon

India is Afghanistan's most reliable regional partner, the Pentagon has said in its latest Afghan report, the first under the Trump administration.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 12:08

Washington: India is Afghanistan's most reliable regional partner, the Pentagon has said in its latest Afghan report, the first under the Trump administration.

"India is providing significant training opportunities for Afghan officers and enlisted personnel. Approximately 130 Afghans travel to India each year to attend various military academy and commissioning programs," it said in the six- monthly report to the US Congress.

"India is Afghanistan's most reliable regional partner and the largest contributor of development assistance in the region, including civil development projects such as the Afghanistan-India Friendship Dam and the Afghan parliament building," the Pentagon added.

According to the report which covers the period of December 2016 to May 2017, India has donated limited security assistance, most notably four Mi-35 aircraft.

In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan signed the Chabahar Port agreement opening a trade route into Central Asia and Europe and allowing for the bypass of Pakistan, the Pentagon said.

India enjoys close relations with Afghanistan, and both accuse common neighbour Pakistan of not doing enough to stop Islamist militants operating on its territory.

India provided development aid of INR 221 crore to Afghanistan between April 1, 2016 and March 27, 2017, according to official figures.

TAGS

Donald TrumpIndiaTrump administrationAfghanistanPentagon

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Indefinite bandh continues in Darjeeling hills
West Bengal

Indefinite bandh continues in Darjeeling hills

WhatsApp extends support for BlackBerry platform again
Apps

WhatsApp extends support for BlackBerry platform again

Ahmedabad

Amit Shah joins Ramdev''s yoga event aimed at wor...

India

Air Chief joins nation, leads yoga session at Air Force Sta...

French Justice Minister Bayrou leaving government: Media
EuropeWorld

French Justice Minister Bayrou leaving government: Media

Japan missile defence drill aims to ease concern over North Korean threat
World

Japan missile defence drill aims to ease concern over North...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video