India moving towards becoming a banana republic: Shiv Sena attacks Modi government again

There seems to be no end to attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by estranged ally Shiv Sena. In the latest attack, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana has said that the country is on its way to becoming a “banana republic” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

In an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena has criticised the government over Rupee reaching all-time low against the US Dollar. Pointing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been blaming the Congress party for the poor condition of the economy, the editorial said that he has probably forgotten that the BJP has been in power for the past four years.

The editorial also attacked the Modi government over rising prices of petrol and diesel, saying that fuel prices would soon touch Rs 100.

The Shiv Sena also cited a report by the World Bank to say that at a time when the Indian Rupee is on “deathbed”, it is an irony to say that India is the sixth largest economy of the world.

It further talked about the attack on former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, who has been blamed for the poor condition of the economy by Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar. The editorial asserted that Rupee was not at such low level during the tenure of Rajan.

“These are not the symptoms of the sixth largest economy of the world. It is a joke to blame Congress and Raghuram Rajan for the current condition of economy. Tell us about what you have done. The government has nothing to say,” said the Shiv Sena.