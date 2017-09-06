India, Myanmar sign 11 agreements

Nay Pyi Taw: With New Delhi`s increasing emphasis on its Act East Policy, India and Myanmar on Wednesday signed 11 agreements, including one on maritime security cooperation, following delegation-level talks headed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi here.

Two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed on maritime security coperation and sharing of white shipping information.

A technical agreement was also signed for providing coastal surveillance system.

Another MoU was signed between the Election Commission of India and Union Election of Myanmar.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy had won a super majority in Myanmar`s general elections in 2015 paving the way for the country`s first non-military president in 54 years.

India and Myanmar also signed a cultural exchange programme for the years 2017 to 2020.

An MoU was signed on cooperation between Myanmar Press Council and the Press Council of India.

Two MoUs on establishment of the India-Myanmar Centre for Enhancement of IT Skill and the Myanmar Institute of Information Technology (MIIT) were extended.

Two other MoUs were signed on medical products regulation and in the field of health and medicine.

Another MoU was signed on enhancing cooperation for upgrade of the Women`s Police Training Centre at Yamethin, Myanmar.

Modi arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit in what is his first bilateral trip to India`s eastern neighbour. He had earlier come here in 2014 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-India Summit.