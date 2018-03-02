हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India names new envoy to Afghanistan

Vinay Kumar was on Thursday named India's new Ambassador to Afghanistan.

IANS| Updated: Mar 02, 2018, 00:50 AM IST
Representational image

New Delhi: Vinay Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was on Thursday named India's new Ambassador to Afghanistan.

He will replace Manpreet Vohra in Kabul.

Kumar, currently a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, is expected to take up his assignment shortly, a Ministry statement said.

India is a major developmental aid partner of Afghanistan and is playing a leading role in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.
 

