India names new envoy to Afghanistan

New Delhi: Vinay Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was on Thursday named India's new Ambassador to Afghanistan.

He will replace Manpreet Vohra in Kabul.

Kumar, currently a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, is expected to take up his assignment shortly, a Ministry statement said.

India is a major developmental aid partner of Afghanistan and is playing a leading role in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

