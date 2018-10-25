India needs strong, decisive govt for next 10 years, populist measures hamper progress: NSA Ajit Doval

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Doval

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday said that the country needs a stable, strong and decisive government for the next decade while cautioning that populist measures hamper the country's progress. 

"India needs a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years. Weak coalitions will be bad for India. India cannot afford to be a soft power for the next few years because it will be compelled to take hard decisions," NSA Doval said.

The NSA Doval made these remarks while speaking at an event in the national capital.

While cautioning that populist measures shouldn't take precedence over national requirements, Doval said that if Indian aims to become a major power then the country's economy has to be big.

“It (economy) has to be globally competitive and that can be only when it is technologically ahead,''the  NSA said in his speech.

''The populist measures shouldn't take precedence over national requirements. It is a temptation that is you take the thing or you refrain from doing the thing which is in the national interest. But probably for a short time, they may cause some pain to the people," the NSA said.

Driving his point home, Doval also cited the example of Chinese multinational conglomerate Alibaba and said that Indian firms should also promote the country's strategic interests. 

"See how China's Alibaba and others have become big companies, how much Chinese govt has supported them. We want the Indian private sector companies should perform and promote Indian strategic interest. If we have to become a major power then our economy has to be big, it has to be globally competitive and that can be only when it is technologically ahead," he added.

Doval also urged the countrymen to respect law of the land saying that ''we are not governed by people's representative, but by the laws made by them, therefore the rule of law is extremely important.''

