close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

»

India, not China, is most populous nation in the world now, claims Chinese demographer

This CLAIM by an independent Chinese demographer has sparked a major debate.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 19:26
India, not China, is most populous nation in the world now, claims Chinese demographer

Beijing: This CLAIM by an independent Chinese demographer has sparked a major debate.

According to Yi Fuxian, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, China’s population may be much smaller than what official data suggests.

This means that India may already have overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, Yi Fuxian at a symposium at Peking University on Monday said, "China’s real population may have been about 1.29 billion last year, 90 million fewer people than the official figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics."

According to official data, India’s population reached 1.33 billion last year.

During the symposium, Yi’s theory of overstated government data was echoed by other researchers as well.

The researchers called for the removal of population controls and improved data quality in China.

TAGS

IndiaPopulationChinaIndia populationYi FuxianPeking UniversitySouth China Morning Post

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Jio battle: Airtel urges DoT to reject TRAI's Rs 3,050...
Technology

Jio battle: Airtel urges DoT to reject TRAI's Rs 3,050...

Manchester attack: Homeless man recalls horror of pulling out nails, wiping blood from children&#039;s eyes
World

Manchester attack: Homeless man recalls horror of pulling o...

At least 34 migrants, mostly toddlers, drown after vessel c...
World

At least 34 migrants, mostly toddlers, drown after vessel c...

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may ignite more Indo-Pak tensions: UN report
Asia

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may ignite more Indo-Pak t...

NEET 2017: Madras HC orders stay on declaration of results till June 7
India

NEET 2017: Madras HC orders stay on declaration of results...

Donald Trump proposes deep US spending cuts in Mexico, Central America
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump proposes deep US spending cuts in Mexico, Cent...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video