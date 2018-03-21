India not considering any proposal to sign NPT as precondition to join NSG: Government

New Delhi: India is not considering any proposal to sign the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty (NPT) as a precondition for joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also said India's application for NSG membership remains under consideration of the Group.

The government continues to engage with the NSG and its members at appropriate levels for a decision on India's application, he said.

The minister said though India is not privy to internal discussions of the NSG, it is gathered that while no member explicitly opposes India's membership, procedural objections have been raised ostensibly on the grounds of India's non-NPT status.

"India's position on the NPT remains unchanged. There is no proposal under consideration of the Government to sign the NPT as a precondition for joining the NSG," Singh asserted.

India's NSG membership bid has been consistently blocked by China despite strong support to New Delhi from several countries, including the US and France.