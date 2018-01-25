India objects to killing of BSF soldiers in flag meet with Pakistan

JAMMU: A flag meeting between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers was held on Thursday. The Sector-Commander level flag meeting was along the International Border in Suchetgarh area.

During the meeting, India objected to snipping of two BSF soldiers on January 3 and 7 and also about the unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistan.

Thirteen people, including seven civilians and six jawans, have been killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC and International Border in Jammu region last week.

Several people living in border areas in Jammu have also moved out due to fear of shelling. Security forces had to warn border dwellers not to touch live shells that have landed in border hamlets and agricultural land in Jammu, Samba and Kathua along the International Border (IB) and twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC).

As per the police, many live shells have been found in villages and farm lands. Police have sought Army's help to set up a bomb disposal squad and detect and defuse bomb shells.

As per reports, Pakistan has fired 3000-4000 mortar shells targeting Indian villages and border towns in which 12 people, including seven civilians and five security jawans have been killed and over 65 people injured in Samba, Jammu, Kathua district along the IB and of Rajouri and Poonch along LoC.

Over 300 educational institutes have been closed since the firing began along the IB and the LoC in Jammu region.

Over 36,000 border dwellers have migrated from their homes and thousands are camped in boarding and lodging places set up by the government in schools and panchayat houses.

In Samba and Ramgarh sectors of Samba district, over 5000 people have migrated besides over 3000 from Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.