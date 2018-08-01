India observes 98th death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak: A look at his famous quotes

On this day of August 1, 1920, a prominent leader of India's Independence Movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak breathed his last. Tilak was conferred with the title of 'Lokmanya' which means accepted by the people. He was one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj meaning self-rule. After leading the struggle for the independence of India for several decades, Tilak passed away at the age of 64 in Mumbai.

On Tilak's 98th death anniversary, following are 10 famous quotes by him:

1. Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.

2. Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.

3. It may be providence's will that the cause I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free.

4. If we trace the history of any nation backwards into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness.

5. If God is put up with untouchability, I will not call him God

6. Swadeshi and swadeshi will be our cry forever and by this, we will grow in spite of the wishes of the ruler.

7. Religion and practical life are not different. To take sanyas (renunciation) is not to abandon life. The real spirit is to make the country, your family, work together instead of working only on your own. The step beyond is to serve humanity and the next step is to serve God.

8. Life is all about a card game. Choosing the right cards is not in our hand. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success.

9. The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will.

10. After all, our Killers are our ...Brothers!!??