India, Pak armies exchange sweets on Pakistan National Day

Punjab: India and Pakistan troops on Friday exchanged sweets on the occasion of Pakistan's National Day.

According to ANI, the Pakistan Rangers today offered sweets to their Indian counterparts – the Border Security Force at the Attari Wagah Border between the two nations.

The prevalent border tradition is followed to maintain harmony and coordination between the two forces.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to commemorate the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year.

The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, was passed on March 23, 1940.

It is considered as a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state, which was later called Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the Pakistan National Day reception as a government representative, reported ANI

(With ANI inputs)