India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

IANS| Updated: Mar 04, 2018, 16:27 PM IST
JAMMU: The Indian and Pakistani forces traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district late on Saturday, Defence Ministry sources said on Sunday.

"Pakistan Army resorted to heavy unprovoked shelling and firing in Balakote sector. They used small arms, automatics and mortars to target Defence and civilian facilities. Our positions retaliated effectively," the source said.

"Firing exchanges continued for nearly two hours. No casualty or damage was reported on our side," the source added.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Poonch and Rajouri districts have shut down all schools close to the LoC till Monday.

