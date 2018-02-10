हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India, Palestine sign six agreements as PM Narendra Modi tours West Asia

India and Palestine today signed six MoUs, including in the areas of health and education.

IANS| Updated: Feb 10, 2018, 22:40 PM IST
Ramallah: In keeping with India's role as a major development aid partner for Palestine, the two sides on Saturday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including in the areas of health and education, following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas here.

A MoU was signed for setting up of an India-Palestine super-speciality hospital at Beit Sahour in Bethlehem governorate at a cost of $30 million.

A second MoU was signed for construction of the India-Palestine centre for empowering women called "Turathi" at a cost of $5 million.

Another MoU was signed for setting up of a new National Printing Press at Ramallah at a cost of $5 million.

Two MoUs worth $1.1 million and $1 million envisage construction of two schools at Tamoon village in Tubas governorate and Muthalth Al Shuhada village respectively.

A sixth MoU was signed for the construction of an additional floor at Jawahar Lal Nehru School for Boys at Abu Dees.

Prime Minister Modi arrived earlier in the day on a three-hour visit, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine.

Palestine is the first leg of Modi's three-nation tour of West Asia and the Gulf that will also see him going to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

