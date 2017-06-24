close
India, Portugal sign 11 agreements to boost ties as PM Modi begins first leg of three-nation tour

Costa thanked the expatriate Indian community's contribution to Portugal's economy and society.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 23:02
India, Portugal sign 11 agreements to boost ties as PM Modi begins first leg of three-nation tour

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held wide-ranging discussions with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa here as he began his first leg of his three-nation tour which will also take him to the United States and the Netherlands.

Both counties have signed 11 agreements ranging from science and technology, education, anti-terrorism, climate, among others, after their talks.

PM Modi launches India-Portugal Intl Startup Hub in Lisbon
PM Modi launches India-Portugal Intl Startup Hub in Lisbon

The two countries also announced a four-million-euros joint fund to bolster research in science and technology.

In a joint address to the media after the signing of 11 bilateral agreements, PM Modi and his counterpart Antonio Costa said the two countries have made substantial progress in their relations in the past six months.

The agreements signed included cooperation in outer space, double taxation avoidance, nano technology, improving cultural ties, youth and sports, higher education and scientific research, and Portugal-India business hub and Indian Chamber of Commerce.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in forest fires in Portugal
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in forest fires in Portugal

"We held wide-ranging discussions today. The Portuguese economic rebound and strong Indian growth offer excellent opportunities for us to grow together," Modi, the first India prime minister in Portugal on a bilateral visit, said.

Speaking on bilateral collaboration in cutting-edge technology, Modi also announced the setting up of a joint science and technology fund of four million euros.

"Our economic ties continue to follow an upward trajectory, and we can do more for the flow of goods, services, capital and human resources," he said.

Modi thanks Lisbon for sharing digital version of 17th century Goa-Portugal letters
Modi thanks Lisbon for sharing digital version of 17th century Goa-Portugal letters

"We are also determined to deepen our cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism," he said and thanked Lisbon for its "consistent support" for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council and multilateral export control regimes.

Expressing surprise that no Indian Prime Minister has ever made a bilateral visit to Portugal, Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that both countries will cooperate in a number of areas, including startups, marine technology and oceanography.

The two leaders launched the India-Portugal International Startup Hub here following bilateral talks.

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon
PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon

PM Modi said that ties between the two countries were on the upswing following the visit of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who traces his origin to Goa, to India in January this year.

Stating that India and Portugal have good people-to-people ties, Modi said that football was a cultural connect between them.

He also said that both India and Portugal were determined to deepen the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and religious extremism.

Costa thanked the expatriate Indian community's contribution to Portugal's economy and society.

The two sides signed a number of agreements, including on digital sector and youth exchange.

Costa said several areas of cooperation have been identified like sports, biotechnology and space.

(With agency inputs)

