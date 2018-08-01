India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018: Application date, fees, eligibility and more

New Delhi: India Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for appointment at IPPB in Scale II, III, IV & V positions.

IPPB in its website said that interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may apply online by visiting its website www. ippbonline.com. No other mode of application will be accepted, it said.

Total number of Posts: 58

Application Fee / Intimation Charges (Non - Refundable)

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges): Rs 150

For all others: Rs 750

Important dates to remember

Commencement of on-line registration of application: August 01 2018

Closure of registration of application: August 15 2018

Closure for editing application details: 15/08/2018

Last date for printing your application: August 30 2018

Online Fee Payment: August 01 2018 to August 15 2018

Pay Scale

PROCEDURE FOR APPLYING ONLINE

i. Candidates are first required to go to the IPPB authorized website www.ippbonline.com and click the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR Direct Recruitment in Scale II, III, IV & V ” to open the online Application Form.

ii. To register their application candidates will be entering their basic informa tion in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicati ng the Provisional Registration Number and Password will also be sent.

iii. Candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the form.

iv. Candidates are advised to carefully fill the online app lication themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible / entertained.

v. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the onl ine application form and modify the same, if required. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying the details filled in the online application form and ensuring that th e same are correct prior to submission, as no change is possible after submission.