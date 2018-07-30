हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment (IPPB) 2018: Officer Posts announced; Know pay scale for Scale II, III, IV and V

The India Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the posts of officers in Scale-II, III, IV and V on its official website www.ippbonline.com.

File photo

IPPB Recruitment 2018: The India Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the posts of officers in Scale-II, III, IV and V on its official website www.ippbonline.com.

Interested candidates can begin applying online from August 1. The last date to apply online is August 15. 

This time, India Post Payments Bank will only accept online applications. “No other mode of application will be accepted,” said IPPB in a statement. Candidates also need to pay the application fees of Rs 750 (Rs 150 for SC/ST/PWD) between August 1 and 15.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018: Pay scale for  Scale II, III, IV and V

 
Note:(#) – Approximate monthly CTC Calculated at the start of the scale inclusive of Dearness Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance & other allowances at Metropolitan Centre (Delhi) 
In addition to the above, the Officer would be entitled to a Performance Pay as per criteria defined by IPPB from time to time. The Officers are also entitled to retirement and terminal benefits as per the policy defined by IPPB.

IPPB Recruitment 2018: SELECTION PROCEDURE
“Selection will be made on the basis of an interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct Assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.
“IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/ short listing with reference to candidates’ qualification, experience, profile vis-a-vis job requirements, etc. Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website. Final select list will be published on the website,” said India Post Payments Bank.

