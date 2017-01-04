India prepared for war, more surgical strikes against Pakistan possible: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: In a major statement, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that further strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out.

"Further surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out; the strikes were meant to send out message," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said in a conversation with NDTV.

The statement by the new Army Chief comes two days after he said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border but it will not shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be.

Also, talking to news agency ANI, Rawat said, "Want to modernise operational logistics, ammunition depots being modernised, computerisation of ordnance inventory being done."

On OROP, Rawat said, "Demands till a certain extent fulfilled, would like to urge those veterans sitting at Jantar Mantar to return home."

Priorities

"My 1st priority is to boost Indian Army's moral and make every jawan believe that they empower our force," Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat told ANI.

"2nd priority is to technologically advance and modernise equipment and weapons, so that jawans protect borders even better," Rawat added.

Ready for wars

"PM Narendra Modi had said that the wars in future will be brief and intense, we are ready for it; staying alert is important," Rawat said. (PM ne bhi kaha tha jo aane waaley yudhh hongey, intense aur chhote honge, is ke liye hum tayyar hain...satark rehna zaroori hai)

On war

"We're always ready for war, it's our job but life of civilians in border areas will be badly affected by such things," Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said.

"We are emphasising on army aviation, want to include armed, attack helicopters here," Rawat added.

Gen Rawat

Rawat took over as the 27th Army chief on Saturday.

General Rawat had superseded two senior most Lt Generals -- Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz.