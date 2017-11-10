India raises cross-border firing issue during three-day bi-annual DG-level talks with Pakistan

New Delhi: India raised cross-border firing issue with Pakistan during three-day bi-annual talks between Director Generals of Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers here.

During the talks, which ended on Friday, the Indian side firmly and strongly took up specific issues of concern including incidents of unprovoked cross-border firing, smuggling of narcotics, infiltration attempts, tunneling and defence construction activities. The need for cooperation to maintain the sanctity of the borders was stressed upon.

The Pakistan Rangers were in New Delhi for the DG level talks held from 8th to 10th November 2017.

Major General Muhammad Saeed, Director General, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) led a 19 members Pakistani delegation to India. The 23-member Indian delegation was led by KK Sharma, DG BSF. Both the delegations also had representatives from respective home and foreign ministries along with officers from narcotics control & survey departments.

The issue of inadvertent crossing over by the border population and ways to facilitate their return on both the sides was also discussed. It was agreed upon in deliberations that utmost caution and care should be exercised in dealing with the civilians.

The need for timely exchange of information, at the field level with increased frequency of field commanders level meetings, simultaneous coordinated patrolling etc. were also discussed.

It was mutually agreed to hold the next round of talks in Pakistan. The talks ended with both sides agreeing on constant endeavor to maintain peaceful and tranquil borders.