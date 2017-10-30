India reacts to Catalonia crisis in Spain, backs national integrity

New Delhi: Reacting to declaration of independence by Catalan leaders, India on Monday said that issues of identity and culture should be addressed within the constitutional framework.

"Have noted the negative global reaction to this development. Neither Europe nor the world would benefit from instability," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He added, "As a country that values and fosters unity in diversity, India would urge that issues of identity and culture are best addressed within the constitutional framework and with respect for national integrity," as per ANI.

Meanwhile, the party of Catalonia's dismissed president Carles Puigdemont will run in a December regional election called by Spain's government in response to a declaration of independence by Catalan leaders, a spokeswoman said today.

"We will go to the polls on (December) 21. We will go with conviction and with a commitment to letting the Catalan people express themselves," Marta Pascal, spokeswoman for the PDeCAT party, told reporters.

The Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party of Puigdemont's equally deposed vice-president Oriol Junqueras said it would "participate" in some fashion in the election despite judging the poll "illegitimate" having been called by Madrid.

"Catalans do not fear the ballot box... And December 21 should be another opportunity to consolidate the republic," said ERC spokesman Sergi Sabria after a party meeting in Barcelona.

"On December 21 we shall find a means of participating, be it in standing or not," Sabria added, AFP reported.

Dialogue has been, and will always be, our choice to solve political situations and achieve peaceful solutions. @CharlesMichel https://t.co/6sRWiGfHvO — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) October 27, 2017

On Friday, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had said he had dissolved the Catalan Parliament and had called a snap vote for the region under sweeping powers approved by the Senate to stop the secessionist movement.

Separatist parties of all political stripes, from Puigdemont's Catalan Democratic Party conservatives to the far-left, have dominated the Catalan Parliament since the last election in 2015, holding 72 seats out of 135.

(With Agency inputs)