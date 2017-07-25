close
India rejects Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, terms them 'misleading'

India on Tuesday reacted strongly to OIC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir during its foreign ministers' meet recently.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 22:09
India rejects Organisation of Islamic Cooperation&#039;s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, terms them &#039;misleading&#039;
Representational image

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reacted strongly to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir during its foreign ministers' meet recently,  terming them as 'misleading'.

At the same time, the Ministry of External Affairs​ asked OIC to refrain from making such references,

"India out rightly rejects all such references," the MEA said on certain resolutions adopted during OIC's 44th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers.

The ministry added, "The OIC has no locus standi on India's internal affairs. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future."

India notes with "utmost regret" that the OIC, during its 44th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire on July 10-11, again adopted certain resolutions which contain "factually incorrect and misleading references" to matters internal to India, including the Indian state of J&K, which is the country's integral part, it said.

At the OIC Contact Group on J&K meet, its Secretary General Yousef A Al-Othaimeen highlighted the OIC's activities in dealing with the question of J&K.

The OIC has 57 states as its members that include Turkey, UAE, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. 

India had slammed OIC in 2016 too on issue of J&K:

This is not the first time. In April last year also, India had asked OIC to refrain from making statements regarding country's internal matters.

Situation under control in Kashmir Valley: Indian Army
Situation under control in Kashmir Valley: Indian Army

Reacting strongly, India on 15 April 2016 had termed as "factually incorrect and misleading" the references made by OIC during its 13th Summit in Turkey and had asked it to refrain from making such statements.

The then MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup had said, "We note with utmost regret that the final communique adopted at the conclusion of the 13th Islamic Summit of the Heads of State/Government of the OIC Member States held at Istanbul, Turkey on 14-15 April includes factually incorrect and misleading references pertaining to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. We completely reject all such references regarding matters internal to India, on which the OIC has no locus standi. We further advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future."

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

IndiaOrganisation of Islamic CooperationJammu and KashmirOICTurkeyUAEPakistanAfghanistanBangladesh

