India retaliates, six Pakistani Rangers killed in Samba in J&K

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly killed six Pakistani Rangers after one Indian Army personnel was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The BSF officials also reportedly said that they destroyed two Pakistani mortar positions on Wednesday evening.

A BSF official had said that troops noticed some suspicious movement of two to three persons near the Nikowal border outpost in Arnia sector around 5.45 am.

A BSF Head Constable was killed in Pakistani sniper fire on Wednesday in Samba sector after which heavy firing exchanges started between BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

Earlier on December 25, Indian Army had crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) and killed three Pakistani soldiers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the death of four Indian Army personnel who were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on December 23.