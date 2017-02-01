India, Russia agree on joint action plan to counter terrorism

New Delhi: India and Russia on Tuesday agreed to have a joint action plan to counter the global scourge of terrorism, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting here where the Indian side was led by Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry, Preeti Saran, while the Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg V. Syromolotov.

"Both sides agreed to a joint action plan which seeks to focus on enhancing capacity building, frequent expert-level meetings, sharing of insights, exchange of best practices in countering radicalisation and curbing terrorism," said the External Affairs Ministry statement.

It said both sides shared views and assessment on the threats posed by the scourge of terrorism, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism - an oblique reference to Pakistan - faced by India, the statement said.

"They also shared concerns regarding the emergence of Af-Pak region as the epicentre of terrorism. They discussed successful experiences in curbing terrorism and countering radicalisation," it said.

According to the statement, India and Russia agreed that the UNSC 1267 Sanctions List processes for blacklisting various terrorist individuals and entities must be stringently complied with.

Last year, China blocked the move to have sanctions imposed against Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar, chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and one of the three terrorists freed in exchange of passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

"Prospects for deepening engagement on counter-terrorism under the UN, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) mechanisms were also emphasised," the statement said.