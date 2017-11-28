India, Russia ink anti-terror pact, agree to jointly combat terrorism

Moscow: India and Russia on Monday agreed to help each other in combating terrorism as the two strategic partners signed a key agreement.

They also asserted that there are no good or bad terrorists.

The agreement between the two countries for cooperation in tackling all forms of terrorism was signed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Russia's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev after they held wide-ranging talks.

The ministers underlined that cooperation in the field of security is an important aspect of this bilateral relationship further strengthen cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism and radicalism, a statement issued by the Indian embassy said, PTI reported.

"The new agreement between India's MHA and Russia's interior ministry will replace the October 1993 agreement between both the countries. This agreement will help in expanding and deepening cooperation on issues related to internal security," Singh tweeted after signing the pact.

The Indian embassy statement said the two leaders agreed to cooperate in combating new challenges, enhance exchange of information, cooperate in building a data base and in training of police and investigative agencies.

The agreement on internal security is an updated and more comprehensive agreement on cooperation on security between the MHA and the Russian ministry of interior.

This pact provides a comprehensive approach for help in security related issues, including information technology crimes, counterfeiting currency, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, trafficking in human beings, economic crimes, crimes related to intellectual property, cultural property amongst others, the statement said.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasised the strength of the relationship between India and Russia that has been consolidated in the past 70 years in all areas.

(With PTI inputs)