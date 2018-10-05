हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India, Russia ink historic agreement for S-400 Triumf missile systems

According to ANI sources, another deal for space cooperation has been inked between the two countries as per which an Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.

In a historic agreement, India on Friday signed the $5 billion deal with Russia for the procurement of the five advanced S-400 Triumf missile shield systems, according to sources quoted by new agency ANI. The official announcement for the same is scheduled at 1.30 pm.

The signing of the air defence system deal comes amidst the warnings by the US to New Delhi against buying the weapon system. The US administration is required under a domestic law, Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA to impose sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the bilateral summit, Russia and India are expected to sign the S-400 air defence system deal and a number of other pacts in key sectors such as space and energy.

On his arrival, Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation and was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Delhi airport.

Putin's visit though is not all about defence deals. He and PM Modi are expected to also discuss the possibility of a second Russian-built nuclear power plant. Russia could also train Indian astronauts with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) looking to send a manned space mission in 2022.

