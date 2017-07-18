close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India-Russia JV for Kamov choppers registered, negotiations on

The India-Russia joint venture got the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in April this year.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:19

Moscow: An Indo-Russian joint venture to manufacture 200 Kamov military helicopters in India under a $1 billion deal has been registered in India and it will finalise the delivery schedule and the number of units, officials from Russian Helicopters, part of State Corporation Rostec, said.

Interacting with a select group of journalists on the sidelines of the International Air show MAKS in Moscow, Rostec''s Director of International Cooperation and Regional Policy Victor N Kladov said the joint venture is now final and further negotiations will be done by this joint venture company in which India has 50.5 per cent stake while Russia has 49.5 per cent.

The India-Russia joint venture got the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in April this year.

Around 40-60 of the 200 helicopters will be supplied from Russia in a knock-down kit state, to be assembled in India, and rest will be made in India. 

The extent of transfer of technology will be discussed by the JV.

The inter-government agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia in December 2015.

In October last year, India and Russia finalised a broad agreement for the JV between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport.

The Kamov choppers will replace the aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in India.

"We are very happy that the joint venture is final. Everything is now in the hands of the joint venture," Kladov said.

He added that the JV was registered in India as India has major share - 50.5 per cent, in the venture.

The schedule of delivery and localisation as well as the terms and the number of units will be finalised by the JV.

TAGS

IndiaRussiaIndia-Russia JVNarendra ModiVladimir Putinkamov choppersMoscowRussian helicoptersState Corporation RostecInternational Air show MAKSVictor N KladovHindustan Aeronautics Ltd

From Zee News

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA final result; check icaiexam.icai.org
Education

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA fi...

India

India takes part in joint taskforce meet for work on Panama...

Delhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi to write letters to all MPS to canvass...

West Bengal

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee...

India

Not bound by July 7 UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, says...

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee stoking communal fire to stay in power: BJP

India

155 projects, worth Rs 12,400 cr sanctioned under Namami Ga...

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nisha Desai Biswal
India

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nish...

Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving