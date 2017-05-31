India-Russia will ink deals in combating global terrorism: Indian envoy to Russia

Moscow: Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran on Tuesday said that Moscow and New Delhi share a similar approach and perspective to addressing international terrorism and are plagued with cross-border issues.

While elaborating on India-Russia cooperation on terrorism, Indian Ambassador said that "two-day official talks will result in agreements and statements that will showcase how both the countries are together in a fight against global terrorism".

"Russia and India have its own problems. There is a lot of scope for combating terrorism and this topic will come up during the discussion when the two leaders meet as we both have been the victims of terrorism from our neighbourhood."

PM Modi will be on a three-day visit to St Petersburg in Russia beginning May 31 to June 02.

On the first day, the Prime Minister will be having his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where both the leaders will discuss ways to enhance ties in trade, defence, nuclear sector and fight against terrorism.

Under the `Strategic Partnership`, PM Modi will invite foreign firms to share technology with local players relating to defence equipment to be manufactured in India.

PM Modi is likely to raise India`s concerns over the China`s One Belt One Road initiative with Putin.

On the second day, the Prime Minister and the Indian delegation will be participating in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be attended by thousands of business leaders from across the globe.

The strategic partnership established in the year 2000 was raised to the level of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in the year 2010. Ever since, Russia is the only country with which India have annual summits.

Moscow and New Delhi are in talks over finalization of the general framework agreement for units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant in Tamil Nadu. Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry`s Eurasia division G V Srinivas said "the work is in progress" and added "I do not want to steal the thunder of the meeting."