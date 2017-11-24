India sends relief material for displaced persons in Myanmar's Rakhine State

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force aircraft with relief material for distribution among the displaced persons in Myanmar's restive Rakhine State landed in Yangon on Friday.

"With best wishes from the people of India. Indian Air Force aircraft lands today in Yangon, Myanmar with 3,000 family relief packs consisting of daily essentials including rice, oil, salt, sugar, soap, etc.

For distribution amongst the displaced persons in Rakhine State," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Rakhine State has witnessed unrest in recent months.

In September, India had asked Myanmar to handle the situation in the Rakhine State with "maturity and restraint" while focusing on the welfare of the civilian population along with that of the security forces.