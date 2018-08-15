हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US State Department

India set an example for South Asia by supporting democracy: US

The US hailed India as a robust, dynamic and a vibrant democracy on the occasion of its 72nd Independence Day,

India set an example for South Asia by supporting democracy: US

NEW YORK: India has set an example for South Asia and the world by supporting democracy, diversity and the rule of law, the United States said on Wednesday while greeting the country on its 72nd Independence Day.

In his message on behalf of the US government on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo lauded the contribution of the vibrant Indian-American diaspora and young students in strengthening ties between America and India.

"On this Indian Independence Day, we congratulate India, a unique civilization, a fellow democracy, and a friend, on taking its rightful place as a leading global power and continuing our shared efforts to sustain the rules-based order," he said.

Since gaining its independence, India has "set an example for South Asia and the world by supporting democracy, diversity, and the rule of law, values shared by the United States", Pompeo said.
"As members of the oldest and largest democracies, the people of the US and India have always enjoyed strong bonds of friendship. We are grateful for the vibrant Indian-American diaspora and the growing number of young people strengthening ties between our countries as exchange students," he said.

Pompeo said that the values shared by the people of the two countries "contribute to inspiring collaboration in health, energy, environment, science, and high technology that will fuel the jobs and prosperity of the future". 

The statement from the US Administration of President Donald Trump came on the day when India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital to mark the occasion during which he reiterated his government's unwavering commitment to the take the nation to the newer heights. 

The PM, who spoke on a wide range of issues and made several key announcements, delivered nearly 82-minute long speech. This was the Prime Minister's third longest speech in the last five years.

The PM also went to Raj Ghat and paid homage to the 'Father of Nation' Mahatma Gandhi.  

The PM earlier greeted the nation as it celebrated its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday.  

(With PTI Inputs)

