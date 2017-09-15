close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India set to launch its 2nd indigenously-built N-sub INS Aridhaman

INS Aridhaman can carry more missiles than Arihant and can also move faster underwater. It will also carry K-15 and K-4 ballistic missiles like INS Arihant. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 22:02
India set to launch its 2nd indigenously-built N-sub INS Aridhaman

New Delhi: India will launch its second indigenously-built nuclear submarine INS Aridhaman later this month, a media report said on Friday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to launch the new vessel, which will then undergo extensive trials before its induction into service, the New India Express reported.

India's first indigenously-built nuclear submarine INS Arihant was inducted into service in 2016, making it the only country apart from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to operate a home-made nuclear vessel.

INS Aridhaman can carry more missiles than Arihant and can also move faster underwater. It will also carry K-15 and K-4 ballistic missiles like INS Arihant.

K-4 reportedly can hit targets as far as 3500 km.

The submarine launch comes amid recent tensions with China over the Doklam standoff. It also comes at a time after China announced to start trials of its first domestically built aircraft carrier.

Since these underwater vessels are hard to detect, they enable a country to retain a second-strike capability in case of a first-nuclear strike.

“By virtue of its stealth and attendant survivability of second-strike capability, a nuclear submarine is particularly suited for nuclear deterrence,” the report quoted a 2009 document of the defence ministry as saying.

TAGS

IndiaINS Aridhamanindigenously-built nuclear submarineDefence Minister Nirmala SitharamanINS ArihantUN Security Council

From Zee News

India

NIA takes over case of alleged ISIS operative

AfricaWorld

At least 33 dead in Nigeria boat capsize: Emergency service...

Madhya Pradesh

Eleven girls from Madhya Pradesh rescued from Tamil Nadu fa...

UP police on lookout for women in burqas to nab Dera Chief&#039;s daughter Honeypreet
HaryanaUttar Pradesh

UP police on lookout for women in burqas to nab Dera Chief...

Rahul may take charge as Congress president next month: Moily
Andhra PradeshHyderabad

Rahul may take charge as Congress president next month: Moi...

Nitish vs Sharad Yadav: Bhopal administration seals JD(U) office over infighting within party
BiharMadhya Pradesh

Nitish vs Sharad Yadav: Bhopal administration seals JD(U) o...

Eight-yr-old mercilessly thrashed by school teacher in Gujarat&#039;s Surat
Gujarat

Eight-yr-old mercilessly thrashed by school teacher in Guja...

Rahul Gandhi may like to be Cong President through internal poll: Veerappa Moily
India

Rahul Gandhi may like to be Cong President through internal...

Google, its services suffer brief meltdown
Technology

Google, its services suffer brief meltdown

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Apple iPhone X fails to hit the mark

The drive to transform India

China’s belligerence has cemented India-Japan relationship

DNA Edit: Dawood feels the heat

DNA Edit: Taxes on petrol & diesel must be cut to pass on benefits