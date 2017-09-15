India set to launch its 2nd indigenously-built N-sub INS Aridhaman

New Delhi: India will launch its second indigenously-built nuclear submarine INS Aridhaman later this month, a media report said on Friday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to launch the new vessel, which will then undergo extensive trials before its induction into service, the New India Express reported.

India's first indigenously-built nuclear submarine INS Arihant was inducted into service in 2016, making it the only country apart from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to operate a home-made nuclear vessel.

INS Aridhaman can carry more missiles than Arihant and can also move faster underwater. It will also carry K-15 and K-4 ballistic missiles like INS Arihant.

K-4 reportedly can hit targets as far as 3500 km.

The submarine launch comes amid recent tensions with China over the Doklam standoff. It also comes at a time after China announced to start trials of its first domestically built aircraft carrier.

Since these underwater vessels are hard to detect, they enable a country to retain a second-strike capability in case of a first-nuclear strike.

“By virtue of its stealth and attendant survivability of second-strike capability, a nuclear submarine is particularly suited for nuclear deterrence,” the report quoted a 2009 document of the defence ministry as saying.