India shares Trump's resolve on cross-border terrorism: Ministry of External Affairs

The Indian government on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trumps' statement on cross border terrorism.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:55
India shares Trump&#039;s resolve on cross-border terrorism: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi:The Indian government on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trumps' statement on cross border terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokeperson Raveesh Kumar on Tuesday told PTI, ''We welcome President Trump’s determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges facing Afghanistan and confronting issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists. India shares these concerns and objectives.''

He further said, “We are committed to supporting the Government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in their country. We have been steadfast in extending reconstruction and development assistance to Afghanistan in keeping with our traditional friendship with its people. We will continue these efforts, including in partnership with other countries.”

Kumar said India is committed to support the government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity to their country.

"We have been steadfast in extending reconstruction and development assistance to Afghanistan in keeping with our traditional friendship with its people. We will continue these efforts, including in partnership with other countries," he said in a statement.  

India, Donald Trump, Cross-border terrorism, Raveesh Kumar, Afghanistan

