Jammu and Kashmir

India should respond positively to Pakistan's friendship offer: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

India should respond positively to Pakistan&#039;s friendship offer: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti opined on Sunday that India should respond positively to the friendship offer from Pakistan so that peace can prevail in the state. She said that the friendship offer given by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should be given a positive response.

Speaking to Zee News, Mehbooba referred to her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, saying he never wanted to become the CM of the state but was more keen that the people of the state come out of the prevailing situation.

Recalling the steps taken to initiate a cordial relationship with Pakistan during the tenure of the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mehbooba said such an agenda should be renewed and the Centre should follow the veteran leader's footstep for talks with Pakistan which would result in healing the wounds of the state.

She also said during the PDP-BJP alliance in the valley, attempts were made to rebuild and strive for a better relationship with Pakistan.

Addressing the issue of the upcoming polls, Mehbooba said during a meeting of the PDP leaders it was decided that the situation in the state is not conducive and security can't be provided to all. She also hoped Governor Satya Pal Malik will consult with all parties and then decide accordingly.

She further said the problem surfaced when Article 35A got mixed up in the election talks that led to problems. Mehbooba added it was said in court that Article 35A should bedeferredd as panchayat polls are approaching and that created more problem.

