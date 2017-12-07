India should shift its embassy to Jerusalem: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday called for shifting of India`s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said, "Israel has international recognition of a part of Jerusalem as its territory, hence India should shift its embassy to this part of the city."

The tweet comes hours after United States President Donald Trump ordered his administration to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city after recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The US is also shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, again becoming the first country to take such a step.

Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites. However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state.

India, meanwhile, has stated that its position on Palestine is independent and consistent. "India`s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests and not determined by any third country," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

While, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the United States` move and termed it a "historic day", the Arab world has denounced it saying that the holy city would continue to remain "eternal capital of the State of Palestine" and President Donald Trump`s move has opened "the gates of hell".

Leading the charge, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in a televised speech on Wednesday, said their leadership would not accept the move and announced that the U.S. could no longer participate in Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.Palestine Liberation Organization echoed Abbas` comments and said they have "destroyed the two-state solution".