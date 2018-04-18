India signs 6 MOUs/Agreements with Sweden, Denmark, Iceland as PM Modi visits Stockholm

NEW DELHI: India and Sweden signed six agreements on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour which began from Monday night. In the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years, PM Modi is on a five-day visit to three European countries - Sweden, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Following his landing in Stockholm, PM Modi was greeted by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. Later, the Prime Minister met the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Sweden.

India and Sweden jointly organised the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on Tuesday, which was also attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Later, PM Modi flew to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

On Wednesday evening, PM Modi will address "Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath" in a globally broadcast live event from the historic Central Hall Westminster in London, following in the footsteps of speakers such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the Europe India Forum, the organisers of Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath, the Indian prime minister will address people of all nationalities.

Here is the list of MOUs/Agreements signed and exchanged on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit to Stockholm:

MOUs/Agreements between India and Sweden

- Joint Declaration on India-Sweden Innovation Partnership for a Sustainable Future between Ministry of Science and Technology of India and the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation

MOUs/Agreements between India and Denmark

- MOU on Cooperation in the field of Sustainable and Smart Urban Development between the Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs of India and the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark

- MOU on Cooperation in the fields of Animal Husbandry and Dairying between Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of India and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark

- MOU on Food Safety Cooperation between the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration

- MOU on Cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the University of Copenhagen, Faculty of Science, Denmark

MOUs/Agreements between India and Iceland

- MOU on the Establishment of the ICCR Chair for Hindi Language between Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the University of Iceland

