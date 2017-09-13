close
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it continues to provide sanctuary to UN-designated terrorists

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations over terrorism.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 00:57
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it continues to provide sanctuary to UN-designated terrorists
Representational pic

Delhi: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations over terrorism and said that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India.

It also said that Islamabad was violating human rights in Balochistan and provides sanctuary to UN designated terrorists. 

“Pakistan has continued to provide sanctuary to UN designated terrorists,” Sumit Seth, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to UN, said.

He added, "We reject attempts by Pakistan to denigrate the democratic choice that has been regularly exercised by the people of J&K."

Seth further said, "“The world watches with concern as the consequences of Pakistan’s actions have spread beyond its immediate neighbour."

