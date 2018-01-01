India stands vindicated, says govt as Donald Trump tears into Pakistan on terrorism

New Delhi: Reacting to Donald Trump's tweet where he tore into Pakistan accusing it of providing 'safe haven' to terrorists, Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh said on Monday said the US President's remarks had "vindicated India`s stand on terrorism".

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Trump administration`s decision today has abundantly vindicated India`s stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan`s role in perpetrating terror is concerned."

He added that those countries, who were earlier denying the role of Pakistan as the perpetrator of terrorism on the Indian soil, are also supporting India`s viewpoint on terrorism.

"They are also understanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s reiteration that the war against terrorism has to be fought collectively. There can`t be good terror or bad terror, there can`t be a distinction in terrorism happening, terrorism is terrorism," Singh asserted.

Trump on Monday said that Pakistan gave nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years thinking of American leaders as 'fools'.

In his strongest attack against Pakistan yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on New Year's day also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to Pakistan.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more," Trump said.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Afghanistan's Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib welcomed Trump's tweet. "A promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in Pakistan for far too long," he tweeted

President @realDonaldTrump’s first tweet of 2018. A promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in Pakistan for far too long. https://t.co/NJdYB5qOWl — Hamdullah Mohib (@hmohib) January 1, 2018

In November 2017, the US had strongly condemned the release of the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan and had demanded his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, warning that there would be 'repercussions' for bilateral ties if Islamabad fails to take 'decisive action' against the JuD chief.

Saeed, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

In August 2017, Trump had called for tougher measure against Pakistan if it fails to cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism.

"We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists," Trump had said in his South Asia Policy speech, as per PTI.

Noting that in the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner, Trump had accused it of providing shelter to the same organisations that try every single day to kill Americans.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately," he had said.

"No partnership can survive a country's harbouring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials.?It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilisation, order, and to peace," Trump had added.

On the other hand, in a surprise visit to Afghanistan before Christmas, US Vice President Mike Pence had issued a stern warning to Pakistan, for which using non-state actors against its two neighbours - India and Afghanistan - has been part of its national security policy.

"For too long Pakistan has provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organisations, but those days are over," Pence had told American troops at the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan on December 21, 2017. "President Trump has put Pakistan on notice," he had added.

(With Agency inputs)