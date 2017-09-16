close
India rejects Pakistan's statement on Kashmir at UN, says J&K is our inseparable part

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of it, and advised the organisation to refrain from making such references in future."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 07:37
India rejects Pakistan&#039;s statement on Kashmir at UN, says J&amp;K is our inseparable part
Representational Image

New York: Hitting back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for raking up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, India on Friday said that OIC has no locus standi on its internal affairs. 

Rejecting the statement and references by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Sumit Seth, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to UN, said," President, I'm taking this floor to exercise India's right of reply in response to the statement made by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of it, and advised the organisation to refrain from making such references in future."

"India notes with utmost regret that the OIC in its statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inseparable part of India," said Seth.

Speaking on behalf of OIC, Pakistan had blamed India for human rights violations Jammu and Kashmir and accused it in denying the right of self-determination to Kashmiris. The OIC is a 57-nation grouping which claims to be the collected voice of Muslims across the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

IndiaPakistanJammu and KashmirOrganisation of the Islamic CooperationOIC

