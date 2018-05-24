India summons Pak deputy high commissioner, protests killing of infant in J&K

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest against the repeated ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, and also against intentional civilian targetting from across the LoC.

Pakistan forces have resorted to incessant firing in J&K despite India declaring a unilateral ceasefire because of the holy month of Ramzan. Each transgression though has been forcefully countered by strong fire from the Indian side. It is Pakistan's targetting of civilian areas in particular though that India has taken strong exception to. Earlier this week, an eight-month-old was killed by firing from the Pakistani side. India took up the matter with Shah in strong words. "Shah was summoned today (Tuesday) and a strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of an eight-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces," the MEA said. It further added that Pakistani forces use small arms and high-calibre weapons to deliberately target civilians.

Pakistani forces have been firing without provocation in several sectors in J&K - leaving the Indian side no option but to return fire with even more intensity. After losing two of its jawans in one such incident of ceasefire violation, BSF countered with such intensity that the Pakistani side had to 'plead' for a reprieve. Barely hours after the request was accepted, Pakistani forces resumed fire.

While civilians are usually seen as collateral damage, purposefully targeting towns and villages close to the LoC has been a long-standing ploy of Pakistani forces. This has prompted India to create safe bunkers in several areas where people are taking refuge during heavy mortar shelling.