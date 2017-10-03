close
India summons Pak Dy High Commission over minors' deaths in ceasefire violation

India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commission Syed Haider Shah over deaths of three minor children in ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 19:07
Representational Image

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commission Syed Haider Shah over deaths of three minor children in ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"A demarche was made at the death of three minor children by Pakistan forces in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan forces in the Poonch sector on October 2," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"It was conveyed that such deliberate targeting of civilians was not acceptable and was against humanitarian norms and practices," the MEA said in a statement.

"A strong concern has been expressed at continued unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces across Line of Control and International boundary in violation of 2003 ceasefire understanding," it added further.

"503 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces so far during 2017," read the statement.

